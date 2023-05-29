Ilene M. Callstrom

March 27, 1927 – May 25, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Ilene Mae Callstrom, 96, passed away May 25, 2023. Visitation will be 9AM, with services to follow at 10AM, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., Kansas City, Missouri; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery.