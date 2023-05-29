Edwina “Dede” Murphy

January 22, 1946 – May 22, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Edwina D. “Dede” Murphy passed away on May 22, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Murphy. She is survived by her three children, Brendan Murphy (Christin), Maura Murphy (Eoghan Kidney), Carina Rattray (Kyle), and two grandchildren (Leopold and Cassius Kidney).