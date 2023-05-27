  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Summer Reading kicks off at Johnson County Library

Johnson County Library is excited to bring our community “All Together Now” with our annual Summer Reading program, kicking off on June 1.  This year’s theme centers around Kindness, Friendship, and Unity. No matter your age, education, background or interests, we can all celebrate Summer Reading “All Together Now!”

In June, families will hear from award-winning author and international bestseller Jacqeline Woodson, enjoy a variety of music and movement with Latin Grammy-award winning musical guest MISTER G, showoff their moves in a breakdance workshop with SugEasy, and delight in interactive musical storytelling with Dino O’Dell.