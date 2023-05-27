Your Community: Summer Reading kicks off at Johnson County Library

In June, families will hear from award-winning author and international bestseller Jacqeline Woodson, enjoy a variety of music and movement with Latin Grammy-award winning musical guest MISTER G, showoff their moves in a breakdance workshop with SugEasy, and delight in interactive musical storytelling with Dino O’Dell.

Johnson County Library is excited to bring our community “All Together Now” with our annual Summer Reading program, kicking off on June 1. This year’s theme centers around Kindness, Friendship, and Unity. No matter your age, education, background or interests, we can all celebrate Summer Reading “All Together Now!”

In July, the Library will feature the storytelling talents of Jo Ho, learn how math and science come together to create chemistry with Mad Science, and go on a musical adventure with Drum Safari. Patron favorites including Mr. Stinky Feet, Martika Daniels, Read to a Dog (or Cat) with Pets for Life, Tabletop Games, and Black & Veatch MakerSpace activities can be enjoyed all summer at a variety of locations.

Kids and tweens can join literacy clubs, like Two Chapters Book Club and Tween Book Club. Storytimes will also be offered throughout the summer. You can also get creative with the youth sticker design and writing contests.

Everyone is invited to come together as a community to celebrate the end of summer on Saturday, July 29 at Central Resource Library. Connect with future friends for a day of discovery and fun. Teens, adults and families can get involved with your community through local hobby, interest and volunteer groups. Featured presenters will include Funky Mama, Social Swing and Coloratura.

The Library’s Summer Reading Program is an initiative that aims to promote reading and literacy. Research shows that kids who don’t practice reading skills during times when school is not in session can lose gains in ability made the previous academic year. By offering access to books, programs and presenters during the summer months, we hope to help encourage our community to keep reading and reduce the summer slide.

Celebrate Summer Reading “All Together Now” by stopping by any Library location to pick up your free book and reading log starting June 1 (while supplies last). Then check out all our exciting Summer Reading events by visiting the Summer Reading page on jocolibrary.org or by picking up the Summer 2023 Guide, which is available at a branch near you.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom