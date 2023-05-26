SMSD News: Happening in SMSD Schools

Since not everyone is always able to see that work in action, a look at recent stories is provided here, featuring some of what has been happening in Shawnee Mission schools.

In Shawnee Mission classrooms, students and staff are working every day to help each student achieve their personal best.

SM South Real World Learning A group of Shawnee Mission South students has been working with the City of Overland Park to find solutions to problems. The City had identified the challenge of hiring lifeguards. The SM South students worked on a Real World Learning project to address the issue. Click here to see a video.

Graduation Celebrations Nearly 2,000 members of the Class of 2023 earned their diploma this May in the Shawnee Mission School District. You can click here to see a video of the ceremony from each high school. Graduation week also brought important milestones for students who have served as Project SEARCH interns at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. Click here to learn more. Students in Post-High Transitions Services also celebrated the completion of their time in Shawnee Mission schools. Click here to read more about their celebration.

Tomahawk Rebuild Preview An open house was hosted this May to provide a chance for the Tomahawk Elementary community to see early images of the new Tomahawk Elementary School rebuild. This will be the final project of the five elementary school rebuilds included in the $264 million bond referendum approved by voters in January of 2021. Click here to learn more.

Educator Appreciation Week The Shawnee Mission community took time in early May to thank those who serve Shawnee Mission students during Educator Appreciation Week. Several Shawnee Mission students shared words of appreciation about the staff members who support them every day. Click here to see what they had to say. As the week drew to a close, Shawnee Mission also honored retirement and service pin recipients. Click here to find out about honors for long-time staff members.

Project HOME (Housing Opportunities Move Everyone) works with partners throughout the community to help prevent homelessness. The organization has helped prevent homelessness and secure housing for hundreds of Shawnee Mission students and their families. Click here to learn more.

61st R&D Forum Shawnee Mission held a celebration of student innovation and achievement at this year’s 61st Research and Development Forum. The event included a student showcase at the Center for Academic Achievement, The Next Great Idea competition, and an award ceremony. The Shawnee Mission School District thanks Regnier family members, who have supported the R&D Forum since it began.

Click here for highlights from the R&D Forum.

Partnership Addressing Invasive Plants As part of a Client-Connected Project, Shawnee Mission South Students partnered with the Overland Park Forestry Department to mitigate invasive bush honeysuckle. Removing the invasive species helped improve the Overland Park Trail and the Shawnee Mission Environmental Science Lab. Click here to learn more.

Enrolling Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten enrollment is open for the 2023-2024 school year. Jamie Vondrasek, Pre-Kindergarten teacher at Rising Star, provides a look inside her classroom here. For more information about enrollment, click here.

