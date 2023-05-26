  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Merilyn Jean Allenbrand

Merilyn Jean Allenbrand, 88, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023. She was born on December 6, 1934 in Darlington, Missouri to AC and G. Pearl (Smith) Allenbrand.

Early on the family moved to Olathe, Kansas. Merilyn attended Rural Prairie Star School from grades 1-8. In 1943, Merilyn was baptized at Olathe First Christian Church. She graduated from the St. Johns Memorial High School (Olathe High School) in 1952. After high School, she worked on the Plaza for Drs Webb and Klee Oral Surgeons on the Country Club Plaza, and loved living on the Plaza with her Aunt Pat.