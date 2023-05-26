Early on the family moved to Olathe, Kansas. Merilyn attended Rural Prairie Star School from grades 1-8. In 1943, Merilyn was baptized at Olathe First Christian Church. She graduated from the St. Johns Memorial High School (Olathe High School) in 1952. After high School, she worked on the Plaza for Drs Webb and Klee Oral Surgeons on the Country Club Plaza, and loved living on the Plaza with her Aunt Pat.

Merilyn Jean Allenbrand, 88, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023. She was born on December 6, 1934 in Darlington, Missouri to AC and G. Pearl (Smith) Allenbrand.

Merilyn married W. Emerson Chesney on March 7, 1954. She and Emerson had four children, Jay, Richard, Rhonda, and Robin before Emerson passed in October of 1965. Merilyn worked as a Ward Clerk at the Olathe Hospital from 1959 to 1962. After which, she became an underwriter for Pyramid Life Insurance.

On May 5, 1966, Merilyn married Rolland (Lew) Aldrich. With this marriage, Merilyn welcomed 5 step daughters (Shirley, Gerry, Claudia, Dorothy and Roberta) and their families. Merilyn and Lew then welcomed another addition to the family, Renee. In 1978, Merilyn began a daycare to care for her grandchildren and God children, Raleigh and Lily Colclasure. In addition, she cared for many beloved children over the years including her great grandchild.

On October 22, 1995, we welcomed two stepsisters, Angie and Tess Severin of the Seattle, WA are through Merilyn’s marriage to Ray Severin.

Merilyn walked with the Lord her entire life and enjoyed her Prayer Chairman position for her Sunday School class at College Church of the Nazarene. She loved to care for her garden, flowers, and plants, and was a wonderful cook and baker. Merilyn was up for any adventure, riding motorcycles, dune buggying, fishing, traveling and anything else her kids and grandkids were doing. She was an adamant game player with her family and friends, and passed this love of games to her children and grandchildren.

In her later years, Merilyn spent a lot of time going on adventures with her High School Girlfriends and her friends from Church.

Merilyn was the sweetest daughter, sister, mom, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, aunt and friend and she had a radiant smile that welcomed all.

Merilyn is survived by her children, Richard Chesney, Rhonda (Ron, Sr.) Moore, Robin (Brad) Evans, and Renee (Jeff Butler) Aldrich; grandchildren, Ron Moore Jr., Rachel (Bryan) Brinkman, Tera (Rusty) Brooks, Mandi (Levi) Robertson, Travis (Selena) Hummel, Brooke Hummel, and Christa Deines; great grandchildren, Isabella Calderon, Bailey Belcher, Tanner Belcher, Lauren Brinkman, Peyton Brinkman, Madyson Smotherman Hummel and Abigail Brooks; great-great grandchildren Braxton, Sadie and Naveah; siblings, Patsy Jackson, David Chance (Brother-in-law), Judy (Doug) Roberts, Roger (Sandy) Allenbrand, Curtis (Linda) Allenbrand, Kenny (Patsy) Allenbrand, Mary Jo (Mac) McDaniel and Leland Allenbrand; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Emerson Chesney; parents, AC Allenbrand and Pearl Allenbrand, son, Jay Emerson Chesney and siblings, Fred Allenbrand, Nell Ann Dean, Lelia Chance, Woody Allenbrand and Dennis Allenbrand.

The family will receive guests for a Visitation from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Penwell Gabel’s Olathe Chapel. The Funeral Service will be at 10:00am on Friday, May 26, 2023 at College Church of the Nazarene in Olathe, KS with burial to follow at Olathe Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Merilyn’s memory be made to The Nathan Project. The Nathan Project, 23399 Yankee Bit Lane, Spring Hill, KS 66083.