  Lucie Krisman  - Holidays

Your guide to Memorial Day weekend events in and around Johnson County

Each year on Memorial Day, the Kansas City Symphony performs at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. Photo via VisitKC.

The long Memorial Day weekend is upon us.

There are a range of things to do around Johnson County and the wider Kansas City metro area, from commemorations for those who gave their lives for their country to more traditional start-of-summer activities, like pool openings and Kansas City’s marquee Memorial Day gathering at Union Station.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1