The long Memorial Day weekend is upon us.
There are a range of things to do around Johnson County and the wider Kansas City metro area, from commemorations for those who gave their lives for their country to more traditional start-of-summer activities, like pool openings and Kansas City’s marquee Memorial Day gathering at Union Station.
If you’re sticking around town this weekend, here is your guide for things to do.
Celebration at the Station
- Join the Kansas City Symphony this Sunday for its annual Celebration at the Station concert.
- The free event will take place on the South Plaza at Kansas City’s Union Station and the National World War I Memorial Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo.
- Parking will be available in Union Station’s West Yards Garage and in lots near the Hallmark complex.
- The concert is set to start at 8 p.m. on Sunday, but the site will open at 5 p.m. for food trucks and pre-concert festivities.
Memorial Day ceremonies
- Those looking to attend remembrance ceremonies this Memorial Day have a number of options at cemeteries and churches in and around Johnson County.
- St. Joseph Cemetery at 61st and Quivira in Shawnee, managed by Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas, will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. on Monday.
- Two more burial grounds in Lenexa run by Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas — Resurrection Cemetery and St. John Cemetery — will also each hold Monday ceremonies, at 9 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. respectively.
- For those willing to go further afield, there is a public Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Monday, at Fort Riley, Kan.,
Home sporting events
- Sporting Kansas City and Kansas City Current fans can catch both teams at home this weekend at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.
- The KC Current match versus the Houston Dash starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
- Meanwhile, Sporting KC kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday against the Portland Timbers in a match that will be nationally televised on Fox.
- And the Kansas City Royals will also take on the Washington Nationals in a three-game set over the holiday weekend at Kauffman Stadium, including Sunday’s game which offers a “family four-pack,” where a family gets four upper deck tickets, four hot dogs, for sodas and a parking pass for $50.
Pool openings
- For those looking to beat the heat, there will be a number of opportunities to swim in Johnson County this Memorial Day.
- Cities across the county are preparing to reopen their pools for the 2023 summer season.
- Check out the Post’s roundup of where and when Johnson County pools will open this weekend.
- One note: the city of Overland Park announced Thursday that Bluejacket Pool, 10101 Bond St., will not open this weekend following the discovery of a leak.
