Margaret Joan “Peggi” Cox

March 21, 1941 – May 13, 2023

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all, Margaret “Peggi” Joan Bressette Cox, age 82, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed peacefully to heaven on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Overland Park.