Obituaries May 26, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for May 23-25 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries for May 23-25, 2023. Merilyn Jean Allenbrand Margaret Joan “Peggi” Cox Helen Fisher Colletta M Godfrey Leslie Glenn Goodwin Marla N Havener James Frederick Holswade III Dave Edward Nolan Mary Elaine Barrett, Wilson Carole Ann (Smolensky) Dickerson Howard Ewing Thomas Gelvin Lilah M. Gillett Mary Frances Hon Joseph Bernard Norton Ray Edwin Paine Erica (Ricki) Cheryl Schmutz Dean L. Spencer Randall Caldwell Kathy Jaderborg Amy Jo Lutz Timothy O’Connor Marjorie Ann Truesdale
