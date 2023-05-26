Leslie Glenn Goodwin

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26th at 11 a.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 with a Service to follow at Noon. Burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Leslie is survived by his wife, Billie Joyce and his two daughters; Kathy (Steven) Plymire and Deneen (Milford) Cook. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and many wonderful greats and great greats. He is survived by his brothers; Albert (Evelyn), Dennis (Linda Lee) and Larry (Ruth) and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Goodwin.