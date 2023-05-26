  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Leslie Glenn Goodwin

Olathe, Kansas – Leslie Glenn Goodwin, 85, passed away on May 21st at the Olathe Hospice House.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26th at 11 a.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 with a Service to follow at Noon. Burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.