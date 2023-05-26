Olathe, Kansas – Leslie Glenn Goodwin, 85, passed away on May 21st at the Olathe Hospice House.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26th at 11 a.m. at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 with a Service to follow at Noon. Burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Billie Joyce and his two daughters; Kathy (Steven) Plymire and Deneen (Milford) Cook. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and many wonderful greats and great greats. He is survived by his brothers; Albert (Evelyn), Dennis (Linda Lee) and Larry (Ruth) and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Goodwin.
