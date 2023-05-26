  KCUR  - Mental health

New JoCo programs aims to offer more mental health care to people with Down syndrome

Down Syndrome Innovations is teaming with Johnson County Mental Health Center to provide therapy to clients and caretakers across the metro. It is the next step in their mission to provide people with Down syndrome the same opportunities as anyone else in Kansas City. Photo courtesy Down Syndrome Innovations.

By Noah Taborda 

There are more than 2,000 people with Down syndrome in Kansas City, but many struggle to access mental health care.