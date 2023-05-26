She was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, graduated from Carroll College (Waukesha, WI), and taught high school English and Drama for three years in southern Wisconsin.

She married her high school sweetheart, Clark Anderson Fisher. They were married for 73 years.

Helen was actively involved throughout her life in community and cultural activities – from college yearbook editor and sorority president to several PTA presidencies and Women’s Council of the University of Missouri, Kansas City. She was one of the longest-serving docents at the Nelson Atkins Museum, a conscientious, loyal member of the Alternate Tuesday Study Club of Kansas City, and a ten year member of the Mission Planning Commission among numerous others activities. She played tennis, occasional golf, and learned to ski. She loved to read and converse.

A devoted wife to Clark, and mother of two sons, she loved her involvement in the community of Kansas City, her summer times at the family cabin in northern Wisconsin, their many travels to Europe, caring for the home they both loved in Mission, and in her later years her gin rummy and bridge at Claridge Court, and of course, the Green Bay Packers and KU basketball. She also organized and enjoyed a long-standing conversation table at the Friday Pub Nights at Claridge Court.

Helen is survived by her two sons, Doug, and his wife Katie, of Milwaukee, and Jim of Santa Fe, her four grandchildren, James, Emma, Andrew, and Katie, and great-grandchildren, Sydney and Blaine.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 6 (2:00 PM) at Old Mission United Methodist Church, Fairway, Kansas.

Memorial contributions in her honor can be made “in the memory of Helen Fisher” to: the Nelson Atkins Museum (Kansas City, MO – www.nelson-atkins.org ), the Old Mission United Methodist Church Foundation Scholarship Fund (Fairway, KS — www.oldmission.org ), or the Emma Fisher Memorial Fund for Trees for Tomorrow (Eagle River, WI — www.treesfortomorrow.com ).