Colletta M Godfrey

Colletta Mary Ann Godfrey (Cleveland) was born on October 28,1940 in Iowa City, Iowa. She is the daughter of Orlo and Hazel Cleveland. She is one of four children. She spent most of her life in the De Soto, KS and the surrounding areas.

When she turned 16, she married Louie Tex Hall and had 4 children. They later divorced and she then married her husband Harold Godfrey on May 22,1982. She was currently working at Color Press, she then moved on to bigger things at Davol in Lawrence, Kansas, where she retired in 2003. She enjoyed life after that by traveling in her camper and taking her grandchildren on yearly vacations.

She spent many years volunteering for the core of engineering for Perry Lake in the summer and in Texas during the winter where she became a “snow bird” as they say. She loved to go sightseeing. She was a energetic and outgoing person. She loved to laugh and enjoyed family time. She truly was a one of a kind person.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, her sister Carol Cleveland, her 2 brother’s Merlin and Darwin Cleveland, her son Timothy Hall, her step daughter Kelly Nelson and her daughter in law Catherine Hall.

She is survived by: her husband Harold Godfrey; her 3 children, son Edward Hall, daughter Elizabeth Hall (Darrell) and daughter Bonnie Davis (Ronnie); her 2 step children, step daughter Shelly Wise and step son Scott Godfrey; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on May 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10-11:00 AM at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave., De Soto, KS 66018. Graveside following at De Soto Cemetery, De Soto, KS.