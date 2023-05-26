  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Colletta M Godfrey

October 28, 1940 – May 22, 2023

Colletta Mary Ann Godfrey (Cleveland) was born on October 28,1940 in Iowa City, Iowa. She is the daughter of Orlo and Hazel Cleveland. She is one of four children. She spent most of her life in the De Soto, KS and the surrounding areas.