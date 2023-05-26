Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and grills across the Kansas City metro are firing up.

That’s why, this week, we asked Post readers to send in their recommendations for the best burger in Johnson County.

We did this two years ago, and some fan favorites from our 2021 list are still honorable mentions this year, including Grandstand Burgers in Merriam and The Burg & Barrel in Overland Park, both of which got multiple nods again this time around.

In an effort to expand our protein palate, we some new recommendations for a spin (with one notable and much-suggested choice).

If you’re in the mood for a burger this Memorial Day weekend — that you don’t have to grill yourself — give one of these places a try.

The Snack Shack on Johnson Drive

The Snack Shack is still home of the top recommended burger in Johnson County — though it has moved from Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park to Johnson Drive in Mission since it topped our list two years ago.

Its menu features classic American burgers that Post readers can’t get enough of.

“My boyfriend and I walked into Snack Shack with zero expectations and we were completely blown out of the water,” Megan McCartney wrote online. “Best burger and fries I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Located at 6018 Johnson Drive, The Snack Shack is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Winstead’s Restaurants in Overland Park

With only one Johnson County location left in Overland Park, iconic KC area restaurant Winstead’s is another Post reader top pick for the best burger this time around.

The old-fashioned American diner serves steakburgers, onion rings, fries and shakes.

“I still love the fact that they are steakburgers instead of regular hamburgers,” Post reader Lynn Hardy said. “And I love the fact that they are not overwhelmingly huge as so many newer places serve.”

Located at 10711 Roe Avenue, Winstead’s Restaurant is open 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

Cosmo Burger at Lenexa Public Market

Located inside Lenexa Public Market at 8750 Penrose Lane, Post readers love Cosmo Burger, a relatively new entry to the local burger scene, having opened last summer.

The menu features simple smash burgers, tater tots and a vegan option.

“The burgers are smashed fresh, well seasoned, and the potato bun is light and fluffy,” one reviewer wrote. “The tots were crisp, fried perfectly, and you can’t miss out on having burger sauce on the side with those.

Cosmo Burger is open from 11 a.m to 9 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

BRGR Kitchen + Bar in Prairie Village

BRGR Kitchen + Bar at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square is another favorite burger spot for Post readers.

It offers “upscale” burgers and fries at the shopping center off 83rd Street and Mission Road.

“Great burgers,” Andre Dunn wrote. “I always try to find the best hamburgers wherever I go. These are pretty good!”

Located at 4038 W. 83rd Street, BRGR is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Brew Lab KC

Last but not least: Post readers picked Brew Lab KC, a downtown Overland Park eatery, for a best burger contender.

This is a brewery, brewing school and eatery combined that offers live music in addition to burgers, fries, wings and beer.

“This is a great place for a laid back and fun Friday night date,” one reviewer said. “Not too crowded and only a few spots were left when I was here. Food and Beer are both fantastic.”

Located at 7925 Marty Street, Brew Lab is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.