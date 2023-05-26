  Juliana Garcia  - 5 to Try

🍔5 to Try: Post readers pick the best burgers in Johnson County

The Snack Shack once again tops the list of 5 to Try burgers

Post readers picked the best burgers in Johnson County, and once again, The Snack Shack on Johnson Drive tops the list. Image via Snack Shack Facebook.

Happy Friday, Johnson County! And happy start to summer!

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and grills across the Kansas City metro are firing up.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

