‘Everyone’s scared’ — Transgender Kansans brace for sweeping new law to take effect

Transgender residents say new laws targeting their rights could make them bigger targets for harassment and violence. Photo credit Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3.

By Rose Conlon

Thea Howard worried that coming out as a transgender woman would cost her the job she’s held for six-plus years.