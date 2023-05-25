  Kyle Palmer  - Restaurants

Texas Roadhouse opens in Overland Park

Texas Roadhouse, 9761 Metcalf Ave., is the first tenant in the new 97 Metcalf development on the site of the former Sears department store. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

Texas Roadhouse is now open in Overland Park.

The national steakhouse chain’s newest Kansas City area franchise at 9761 Metcalf Ave. is the first tenant on the former Sears site at 97th and Metcalf, now dubbed 97 Metcalf.

