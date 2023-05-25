Texas Roadhouse is now open in Overland Park.
The national steakhouse chain’s newest Kansas City area franchise at 9761 Metcalf Ave. is the first tenant on the former Sears site at 97th and Metcalf, now dubbed 97 Metcalf.
