The Tomahawk Elementary community got a sneak peek at what the school could look like after the upcoming rebuild, including a new media center pictured above. Image via district documents.
Students, staff and Tomahawk Elementary community members last week got a preview of what a rebuilt school will look like.
The Shawnee Mission School District hosted an open house on Thursday, May 18, and visitors got to see conceptual renderings of the new school, which is the last of five elementary schools slated to be completely rebuilt with proceeds from the 2021 bond issue approved by voters.
Tomahawk, 6301 W. 78th St., in Overland Park, is scheduled to be demolished and rebuilt starting next year.
This is the last of five planned elementary rebuilds
The centerpiece of the $264 million bond measure two years ago was the complete rebuilding of five elementary schools.
The timeline now projects that the newly rebuilt school will be completed by August 2025, according to a district press release.
During construction, Tomahawk students will relocate to the former Indian Creek Middle School at 103rd Street and Roe Avenue.
Take a look at the renderings
The district shared the following renderings with Tomahawk community members at the May 18 open house.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1