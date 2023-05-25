  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission gives first look at new Tomahawk Elementary plans

Tomahawk rebuild new media center rendering

The Tomahawk Elementary community got a sneak peek at what the school could look like after the upcoming rebuild, including a new media center pictured above. Image via district documents.

Students, staff and Tomahawk Elementary community members last week got a preview of what a rebuilt school will look like.

The Shawnee Mission School District hosted an open house on Thursday, May 18, and visitors got to see conceptual renderings of the new school, which is the last of five elementary schools slated to be completely rebuilt with proceeds from the 2021 bond issue approved by voters.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.