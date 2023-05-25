  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County

Panasonic project brings focus to Johnson County’s rural roads

Large trucks frequently go back and forth along the roads outside the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto, which is being remade into the site for a Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

The massive project to build a new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition plant in De Soto has re-ignited interest in the future of western Johnson County’s rural road system as officials consider a new set of planning guidelines for the area.

The county planning commission unanimously recommended changes in its comprehensive rural plan Tuesday that remove land annexed by De Soto from its planning jurisdiction. Now that it is in De Soto, the city will set its own guidelines.