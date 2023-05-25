Schools in Johnson count are out, barbecues are fired up and, yes, pools are opening.

Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer, is upon us.

Here are the 2023 season opening days for pools across Johnson County — and key details you need to know before enjoying some fun in the sun.

Pools opening Saturday, May 27

Fairway Pool

Location: 6136 Mission Road

6136 Mission Road Date and time: Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Cost: Daily fee is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents.

Leawood Aquatic Center

Location: 10601 Lee Boulevard

10601 Lee Boulevard Date and time: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily

11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily Cost: $6 daily admission fee for residents and $9 for non-residents.

Lenexa pools

Locations: Ad Astra Pool, 8265 Maurer Road; Flat Rock Creek Pool, 13120 W, 103rd Street

Ad Astra Pool, 8265 Maurer Road; Flat Rock Creek Pool, 13120 W, 103rd Street Date and time: 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily at both locations (Indian Trails Aquatic Center is closed this season).

12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily at both locations (Indian Trails Aquatic Center is closed this season). Cost: Daily admission is $5 for residents and $7 for non-residents at both pools.

Mission Family Aquatic Center

Location: 6200 Martway Street

6200 Martway Street Date and time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Cost: $7 daily admission

Prairie Village Pool Complex

Location: 7711 Delmar Street

7711 Delmar Street Date and time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily Cost: Daily fee is $10 for residents and non-residents.

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center (Shawnee)

Location: 13805 Johnson Drive

13805 Johnson Drive Date and time: 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Cost: Daily fee is $6 for Shawnee residents, $10 for non-residents.

Pools opening Sunday, May 28

Overland Park city pools

Locations: Bluejacket Pool, 10101 Bond Street; Stonegate Pool, 9701 Antioch Road; Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, 11950 Lowell Avenue; Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th Street

Bluejacket Pool, 10101 Bond Street; Stonegate Pool, 9701 Antioch Road; Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, 11950 Lowell Avenue; Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th Street Date and time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily at all locations.

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily at all locations. Cost: $8 daily admission at all locations.

Pools opening Monday, May 29

Merriam Aquatic Center