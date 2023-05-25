Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer, is upon us.
Schools in Johnson count are out, barbecues are fired up and, yes, pools are opening.
Here are the 2023 season opening days for pools across Johnson County — and key details you need to know before enjoying some fun in the sun.
Pools opening Saturday, May 27
- Location: 6136 Mission Road
- Date and time: Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Cost: Daily fee is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents.
- Location: 10601 Lee Boulevard
- Date and time: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily
- Cost: $6 daily admission fee for residents and $9 for non-residents.
- Locations: Ad Astra Pool, 8265 Maurer Road; Flat Rock Creek Pool, 13120 W, 103rd Street
- Date and time: 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily at both locations (Indian Trails Aquatic Center is closed this season).
- Cost: Daily admission is $5 for residents and $7 for non-residents at both pools.
- Location: 6200 Martway Street
- Date and time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Cost: $7 daily admission
- Location: 7711 Delmar Street
- Date and time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Cost: Daily fee is $10 for residents and non-residents.
Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center (Shawnee)
- Location: 13805 Johnson Drive
- Date and time: 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Cost: Daily fee is $6 for Shawnee residents, $10 for non-residents.
Pools opening Sunday, May 28
- Locations: Bluejacket Pool, 10101 Bond Street; Stonegate Pool, 9701 Antioch Road; Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, 11950 Lowell Avenue; Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th Street
- Date and time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily at all locations.
- Cost: $8 daily admission at all locations.
Pools opening Monday, May 29
- Location: 6040 Slater Street
- Date and time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Cost: Daily admission is $9 for an adult resident or $11 for an adult non-resident.
