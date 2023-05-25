🚨 One thing to know today

Overland Park is expanding its use of “floating wetlands” at South Lake.

The first such wetland, which is 50 square feet and made from recycled plastic water bottles, was installed in 2018.

The floating structure has dozens of native plants on top with roots that grow through to the water’s surface. In the hot summer months, those plant roots pull algae-causing fertilizers out of water, reducing the number of harmful algae blooms on the lake.

That original structure remains (it’s now too heavy to move, according to a city spokesperson), and the city is adding 10 bigger floating wetlands to the lake at 7601 W. 86th St.

These new floating wetlands are all 100 square feet apiece and each have 100 plants on top.

The plan eventually is to add more floating wetlands to other city lakes in the future, the city says.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a bridge guardrail and being thrown from his vehicle on I-435 in Lenexa Tuesday. [ KSNT ]

Lenexa city officials say the early reviews of a new disc golf course at Black Hoof Park are positive. [ Kansas City Star ]

Overland Park Police say they have identified a suspect who allegedly used a selfie stick to peep on a woman inside a dressing room at the Target near 119th and Blue Valley Parkway. [ Fox 4 ]

Lenexa pool staff are getting ready for the summer. The city’s Flat Rock Creek and Ad Astra pools open Saturday for the summer season. Photo via Instagram.