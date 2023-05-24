  A Message from Tax Favored Benefits  - Your Money

Your Money: Understanding the role of Social Security in retirement

By David Wentz

David Wentz of Tax Favored Benefits, Inc.

As individuals plan for their retirement, understanding the different components that contribute to their retirement income is essential. Social Security, a government-administered program, plays a crucial role in the financial well-being of retirees. This article aims to explore how Social Security fits into retirement income and why it remains an integral part of the retirement planning process.