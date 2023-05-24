  Ben McCarthy  - Westwood

Old Westwood View school building sold — What will go there next?

SMSD bond issue

The old Westwood View Elementary building, above, currently is being used as a temporary home for Rushton Elementary students, whose school is being rebuilt. File photo.

The Shawnee Mission School District has agreed to sell the former Westwood View Elementary property to the city of Westwood, setting up a much-anticipated remaking of the site along Rainbow Boulevard. 

On Monday, the Shawnee Mission school board voted 6-0 to approve a purchase agreement with the city to sell the property at 2511 W. 50th St. for $2.65 million.