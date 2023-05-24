Crews are expected to soon start repaving a stretch of Mission Road from 83rd to 95th streets in Prairie Village. That work was delayed from 2018 due to ongoing utility projects in the area. Photo credit Juliana Garcia
A long-delayed project to repave a busy stretch of Mission Road in Prairie Village is finally set to happen this summer, which will likely lead to more traffic disruptions in the area.
The Prairie Village City Council last week unanimously approved an order greenlighting the work on Mission Road from 83rd to 95th streets.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
