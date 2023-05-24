  Kyle Palmer  - Overland Park

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop debuts in downtown Overland Park

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop's storefront in downtown Overland Park.

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop opens Wednesday in downtown Overland Park, on Santa Fe Drive next to Clocktower Plaza. It's the third Kansas City metro location for the restaurant that serves "authentic Thai street food." Photo courtesy Lulu's.

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop opens its newest location in downtown Overland Park Wednesday.

This marks the third location for the popular restaurant, which started more than a quarter century ago in Kansas City’s Crossroads area and has since opened a second shop in Westwood.

