🚨 One thing to know today

The Kansas City Parade of Hearts is back.

The metrowide art installation featuring 40 five-foot-tall fiberglass hearts painted and decorated by local artists will be on display through the Fourth of July.

It’s the second year of the event, which is modeled off the “Cow Parade” project from three decades ago, when painted fiberglass cows graced the metro’s streets and public plazas.

This year’s version of the Parade of Hearts features 10 hearts located in Johnson County.

You can see where exactly on this map:

This year’s hearts, among other things, allude to the city’s sports teams — including multiple Chiefs-themed ones — as well as ones referencing the city’s history and its connections to jazz and the arts.

There’s even a “Wizard of Oz”-themed heart.

Check out all 40 hearts, as well as read up on their backstories and the artists who designed them.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Public Works Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

📰 Other local news

A second man suspected in a robbery at a Lenexa GameStop three months ago is now in custody, according to police. [Fox 4]

three months ago is now in custody, according to police. [Fox 4] A Silicon Valley-based investment firm has bought its third Johnson County multi-family development, the Pine Meadow Townhomes in Shawnee, for nearly $25 million. [Kansas City Business Journal]

📸 A thousand words

The Shawnee Mission East Lancers were named state champions — the 15th golf state championship for the Prairie Village high school team. Plus, student golfer Thomas Gogel took home the title of Individual State Champion. Congratulations! Photo via Twitter.