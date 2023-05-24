  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Theatre in the Parks’ 2023 season opens with a big switcheroo!

Theatre in the Park’s production of “Freaky Friday,” featuring Maddy Terril as Ellie and Stasha Case as Katherine, kicks of the 2023 outdoor season of musicals with seven performances between June 2 through 10.

By Guy Gardner

If you could spend “just one day” in someone else’s shoes, would you?