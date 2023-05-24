  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Another Broken Egg’s ‘upscale brunch’ arrives in Prairie Village

Another Broken Egg Cafe, a southern-inspired breakfast and lunch restaurant, is officially open for business in Prairie Village's Meadowbrook Shopping Center. Photo via Another Broken Egg Cafe Prairie Village Facebook page

Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, is now open in Prairie Village.

The restaurant is located 5358 W. 95th Street, inside the Meadowbrook Shopping Center.

