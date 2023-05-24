Another Broken Egg’s ‘upscale brunch’ arrives in Prairie Village

Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast and lunch restaurant, is now open in Prairie Village.
The restaurant is located 5358 W. 95th Street, inside the Meadowbrook Shopping Center.
The restaurant opened Monday
- This is the second Another Broken Egg to open in Johnson County, after one in Overland Park.
- Johnson County franchise owner Britney Valas said in a press release that “Prairie Village is ready for the upscale brunch opportunity.”
- “It was the vision from the beginning to open multiple Another Broken Egg Cafe units in the Kansas City market, and I am grateful for the concept to have been so well received by patrons,” Valas said in a press release.
Another Broken Egg has southern brunch classics
- The menu features shrimp n’ grits, chicken and waffles, a lobster and brie omelet and a southern chicken sandwich, according to the press release.
- There is also a full bar that serves drinks like mimosas and bloody Marys.
- The Prairie Village location, which is the chain’s 89th restaurant nationwide, is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
This is part of Meadowbrook’s larger renovations
- Meadowbrook Shopping Center at 5300 W. 95th Street is undergoing a complete facelift.
- New tenants like AquaTots, a swim school, and The Bar made their way to the new and improved shopping center.
- The Kansas City Ballet is also undertaking an expansion and renovation of its South Campus in the center.
