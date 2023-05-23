It is with great sadness to inform you that Timothy O’Connor passed away on May 18th, 2023. He leaves behind his mother, Jeanette O’Connor and sisters’: Lisa, Amy , Beth, and Paula. His pride and joy were Hailey and Carter, he loved being a Grandpa.

Tim has touched many hearts in his short lifetime. His love for the great outdoors was infinite. Boating, fishing, hunting, and camping is where Tim felt most at peace. He was always watching football, go Chiefs! He was proud to be a part of the BBQ team with his longtime friends. Tim is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.