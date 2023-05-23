Board President Mary Sinclair, representing the SM East area, read the proclamation, which affirmed the district’s commitment to gun safety measures and to honoring and remembering victims and survivors of gun violence.

Closing Monday night’s meeting, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education officially proclaimed June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The proclamation, a largely symbolic measure, passed 6-0

It includes Shawnee Mission’s continuing commitment to provide gun locks free of charge to all members of the community and to the teaching of proper gun storage in the home.

The district’s proclamation originated with the Johnson County chapter of Moms Demand Action, an advocacy group that has pushed for tighter gun regulations around the country over the past decade since a heavily armed gunman shot and killed 20 first graders and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

Public comments got a bit heated

The board’s proclamation was the last action taken during Monday’s meeting, but the issue was raised early in the evening during public comments.

Laura Guy, a former SMSD board member who is now a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, spoke on behalf of the group.

As Guy spoke about gun violence being the leading cause of death among children and teens in Kansas, some other members of the public in the room loudly disagreed.

It was the only instance during Monday night’s meeting when Sinclair had to admonish the crowd for interrupting public remarks.

Guy stood by her claim, citing a 2022 study published by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“The United States is alone among peer nations in the number of child and teen firearm deaths,” Guy said. “In no other similarly large or wealthy country are firearm deaths in the top four causes of mortality let alone the number 1 cause of death among children and teens.”

SMSD is the only JoCo district to pass proclamation

Guy said Moms Demand Action began contacting governing bodies around Johnson County earlier in the spring to raise awareness that June is National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Despite reaching out to all neighboring school districts, Shawnee Mission was the only one that the group received a response from, Guy said.

“I’m very grateful that they are doing this,” Guy said. “It shows they care about these kids and their safety when they go home, too. Securing guns in the home is a huge part of stemming the tide of the epidemic that is gun violence around the country.”

The district gives out free gun locks already

Guy said most parents don’t know that the District provides gun safety locks free of charge.

A group of eight Moms Demand Action group members arrived in orange shirts Monday night.

During the “Wear Orange Weekend” from June 2-4, there will be blood drives, vigils and other community events.

The group has even made contact with several local municipalities to light up public buildings in orange throughout that weekend.

Guy says she knows how the group and its efforts may be perceived by some. She says many of the group’s members are also gun owners, and are not advocating for any kind of efforts aimed at gun abolition.

Furthermore, she knows there will be those who see Monday night’s proclamation as an empty gesture.

“It would be easy to dismiss this (proclamation),” Guy said. “But we need every voice, every orange shirt, to wake people up to this new epidemic that is taking our children.”