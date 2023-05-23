  Ben McCarthy  - Shawnee Mission School District

SMSD board passes gun violence awareness proclamation — Why that stands out

Moms Demand Action shirt

The gun control advocacy group Mom Demands Action's Johnson County chapter brought forward the proclamation declaring June National Gun Violence Awareness Month. The groups says SMSD is the only Johnson County district to approve the proclamation this year. File photo.

Closing Monday night’s meeting, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education officially proclaimed June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Month. 

Board President Mary Sinclair, representing the SM East area, read the proclamation, which affirmed the district’s commitment to gun safety measures and to honoring and remembering victims and survivors of gun violence.