Randall Caldwell

Randall was born on October 23, 1965 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Billy Ray and Jo Ann (Penn) Caldwell. He attended Hickory Grove, Old Mission, and graduated from Shawnee Mission North. After high school he began working in the printing industry, working for several different employers in that sector. In recent years, Randall owned and operated an eBay store, Mister Bones Emporium. He loved music, his friends, family and Snoopy.

Randall Keith Caldwell, age 57, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away at his home on May 1, 2023.

Randall loved people, cared for others more than he did for himself, he was unique, compassionate, giving, and always had time for his friends and family. He would listen to others endlessly and always had the best words of advice.

Randall’s memories will live on with his Pomchi, Matilda Jo, his mother and stepfather, Jo Ann Barnhart and Wayne, his “brothers” Brett Ecklund, Kurt Thompson, Jeff Campbell, and Ron Miller, many aunts and lots of close cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Caldwell.

A celebration of Randall’s life will be held on July 29, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 370, at 7500 W. 75th St., Overland Park, KS 66204.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Legion #370, or to a charity of your choice in honor of Randall.