Randall Caldwell

Randall Keith Caldwell, age 57, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away at his home on May 1, 2023.

Randall was born on October 23, 1965 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Billy Ray and Jo Ann (Penn) Caldwell. He attended Hickory Grove, Old Mission, and graduated from Shawnee Mission North. After high school he began working in the printing industry, working for several different employers in that sector. In recent years, Randall owned and operated an eBay store, Mister Bones Emporium. He loved music, his friends, family and Snoopy.