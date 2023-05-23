Marjorie Ann Truesdale

A memorial service will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, June 1st at 11 a.m.

Marjorie was born on March 25, 1942 in Billings, MT to Cornelius and Jean Jantz (Foote). During Marjorie’s childhood, the family moved to rural Missouri as missionaries with the American Sunday School Union as child and youth evangelists. Marjorie married her high school sweetheart Phil Truesdale at University of Missouri on December 20, 1962.

Marjorie graduated from Mizzou with a B.S. in Home Economics and later earned a M.Ed. in Early Childhood Education from Lesley College in Boston, MA. She developed and opened a preschool in the Boston area, prior to becoming a missionary in Venezuela, Costa Rica and Guatemala. Upon moving to Kansas City in 1992, Marjorie was thrilled to become a homeowner and settle down, at the age of 50.

Marjorie started Heart of America Ministry Women, a non-for-profit dedicated to serving women in ministry. She wrote and led many Bible studies, spoke at conferences around the midwest, and mentored many women. She was an avid writer and published a family memoir Jean’s Journey, and was recently working on a second memoir about her late husband Phil. Each morning Marjorie spent considerable time reading her Bible, journaling and praying for family members and others.

Marjorie is survived by sons Tim (Michelle) and Dan (Amy) Truesdale, Cesar (Carol) Rivera, daughters Terri (Rod) Fraser and Gena (Steve) Hambleton, eight grandchildren, and her sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Phil, parents, and siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions towards Hammond Mill Camp, started by her father in 1948. To donate towards the much needed 75th Anniversary Capital Improvement Campaign click the PayPal Non-Profit link below or send a check to the Board Of Directors at 139 Hammond Mill Drive, Pottersville, MO 65790. https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/HMCamp65790 (please copy and paste the link in your browser).

Please include “Marjorie Memorial” in your donation.