Marjorie Ann Truesdale

Marjorie Ann Truesdale, 81, of Overland Park, Kansas, joined her Savior on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, June 1st at 11 a.m.