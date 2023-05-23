Obituaries May 23, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for May 19-22 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries for May 19-22, 2023. Frances N. Raynor Robert Fitch Banker James Bell Glynis D. Gilbert Donna M. Godfrey Bernadine Hanis John Morgan Brice A. Neiman Lee Schuman Mary Watson Joan Calvert Dr. James W. Prine Lana Lea Szczygiel Sean Jeff Edward Shannon Murphy Michael Edward McLellan Frances N. Raynor (Michalski) Leroy Welliver Michael W. Boland Dale Joseph Hamacher Steven Edward Laningham Stephen Glenn Sams Tamara S Williamson
