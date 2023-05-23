  Kyle Palmer  - Courts

Woman sues Leawood hospital, saying she was forcibly removed because of race

The Saint Luke's community hospital at 13200 State Line Road in Leawood. Image via Google Streetview.

A Kansas City, Mo., woman is suing Saint Luke’s Health System, the city of Leawood and Leawood Police for racial discrimination and civil rights violations after she says she was forcibly removed from a community hospital while in great physical pain.

Muriel Martin filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., late last week.

