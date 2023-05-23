Know Your Rights: The dangers of negotiating with an insurance company

And you should say no to any of those offers. In fact, you shouldn’t even talk to them if at all possible.

If you’ve been in a traffic accident, the other party’s insurance company is likely to approach you. They my ask you questions and offer you what you believe to be a generous compensation package.

That’s because it is dangerous to negotiate with insurance companies. Here’s why:

Insurance companies will try to pay you less than they should

Think about the kind of business insurance companies are in. They charge you monthly or yearly premiums, and they pay for damages that occur. At least that’s the idea, but the math only works when they don’t pay out too much. As a result, they are always trying to pay out as little as possible.

They can also be very persuasive. After all, they know that if the case goes to court and you have an experienced attorney, they will have to pay out far more. So they’re trying to settle to prevent you from going to court.

They also know that you’re probably impatient. You may have financial problems, perhaps due to the accident, and you need the money from the settlement as soon as possible. Most of our clients have a lot of medical bills that they now need to pay that they were not expecting. You may also be afraid to run out of money if you have to wait for a possible court case to be decided.

Insurance companies will use what you tell them against you

If they have had a chance to get statements from you, they will try to use them against you in court. Many adjusters will try to get you to make a statement against your interest while you are on a recorded line. You likely won’t even know what they’re doing as you think they are trying to be friendly with you. Any statement you make could potentially undermine your case and make it more difficult for you to collect the damages that you deserve.

So avoid speaking to the insurance adjuster if at all possible. Definitely talk to your own lawyer first.

You don’t know the full range of compensation you’ll get

Your lawyer will be able to tell you what kinds of things you can be compensated for. They go far beyond just repairing or replacing your car, along with your medical bills, and can include pain and suffering, lost earning capacity, and much more.

The full extent of damages may not yet be know

The insurance company’s settlement offer will be based on the injuries you are aware of at the time, but complications are always possible. You may end up needing additional medical treatment that could cost a lot more than you have anticipated. You may even suffer permanent damage and long-term disabilities for which you should be compensated as well.

Safeguard all the evidence

By working with an experienced personal injury attorney, you’ll be sure that all the necessary evidence is collected and protected. You don’t want to risk that any crucial piece of evidence disappears and won’t be available in court to support your case.

Speaking To An Experienced Personal Injury Attorney Won’t Cost You Anything

You can speak to an attorney and get crucial advice for no charge. Even if you hire one to work with you, they won’t charge you anything up front. Instead, they will agree to a contingency fee arrangement, where they will get paid from the money you collect in a settlement.

Hiring a personal attorney can help you

An attorney can help you in many different ways. First, they can advise you on dealing with insurance companies so you don’t risk losing your potential compensation. They will also represent you in court if needed, or will negotiate a FAIR settlement with the insurance companies. Throughout, an attorney will protect your interests and help you achieve the best possible outcome.

Have you experienced a personal injury in Kansas City?

