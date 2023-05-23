  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kathy Jaderborg

Kathy Jaderborg died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2023. After a diagnosis of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer with a typical survival rate of less than one year, Kathy, in true, “Kathy” form, lived for three and one-half years, enduring the cancer while remaining true to her character.

Kathryn Ann was born to Frank and Frances Jaderborg in Manhattan, KS, on November 3, 1957. As the first born, with four siblings, four nieces and nephews, and a multitude of loyal friends, Kathy lived a life in service to others with a generous and kind spirit. Her love of family and friends was closely followed by her life-long passion for learning and a curiosity that led to traveling the world, reading avidly, supporting the arts, cheering the Kansas City Chiefs, and appreciating nature.