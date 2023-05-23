Kathryn Ann was born to Frank and Frances Jaderborg in Manhattan, KS, on November 3, 1957. As the first born, with four siblings, four nieces and nephews, and a multitude of loyal friends, Kathy lived a life in service to others with a generous and kind spirit. Her love of family and friends was closely followed by her life-long passion for learning and a curiosity that led to traveling the world, reading avidly, supporting the arts, cheering the Kansas City Chiefs, and appreciating nature.

Kathy Jaderborg died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2023. After a diagnosis of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer with a typical survival rate of less than one year, Kathy, in true, “Kathy” form, lived for three and one-half years, enduring the cancer while remaining true to her character.

Her higher education, disciplined study, and natural abilities guided her toward a challenging and successful career. After graduating in the Top 10 from Shawnee Mission West high school in 1975, Kathy attended Kansas State University. She made many of her lifelong friends in the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. And again, in true “Kathy” fashion, she graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA in 3.5 years with a degree in Accounting. She obtained her Missouri CPA in 1980. Kathy’s first accounting job was as a summer intern at Farmland Industries. She worked for Arthur Anderson from 1979 to 1982, ANR Freight Systems from 1982 to 1985, after which, she served as the CFO for the Reintjes Companies from 1985 through her retirement in the summer of 2017.

Kathy enjoyed volunteering. As a Bishop Sullivan Center board member, Kathy donated her financial expertise, time, and support. While Kathy received the greatest reward by giving back to her community, many in need benefited from her generosity over the years.

Travel brought opportunities for Kathy’s continued quest to learn through exploring new places and their cultures. She visited various islands in the Caribbean and many countries across the world. Some of her favorites included Turks and Caicos, The Bahamas, Antigua, Italy, South Africa, Portugal, The Netherlands, Greece, Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand. Trip itineraries to explore cities in the United States sometimes included birthday spa celebrations with LuAnn or reunions with her Alpha Chi sisters. Beginning in 1987, Kathy and her friend, Debbie, started the fun adventure of attending Chiefs away games at every NFL stadium. They have attended a game at every stadium except Green Bay. Kathy achieved “favorite aunt named Kathy” status by taking each of her nieces and nephews to Disney World for their 5th birthdays, and then on another trip of their choosing when they each turned 10 years old. When pressed to pick a favorite destination, Kathy always responded, “Somewhere on a beach with friends and family.”

One of Kathy’s first jobs at Oak Park Library sparked her life-long love of reading. As an adult, Kathy was a member in at least one book club-sometimes two. When she facilitated discussions, her questions encouraged participation. Kathy found great joy in the arts. Her music background included playing the flute in the SMW high school orchestra and the KSU Wildcat marching band. She held season tickets to the Kansas City Symphony, the Kansas City Repertory, and the American Heartland Theaters for decades. Her love for music spanned the spectrum of genres from Country to Broadway Musicals.

Kathy’s early years were spent hanging out in the barn with her horse, Big Red, and her childhood best friend, Diane. She delighted in the animals of the wild, and grew fondest of giraffes during a South African safari. She demonstrated her love of animals at home by adopting several shelter dogs including her most recent companion, Teddy. Whether on walks around the neighborhood or at off-leash parks, Teddy proved a true best friend.

When Kathy wasn’t off experiencing the grandness of life through her interests and commitments, one would likely find her gardening in her flowerbeds, cooking dinner for her family, drinking a cold glass of iced tea on her deck in the quiet of her backyard, or napping after reading yet another book. Kathy lived her life with integrity, kindness, and accountability. Due to her genuine interest in others, from all ages and walks of life, everyone Kathy met engaged with her in easy and friendly conversation. She had an immense impact on the lives she touched along the way. And even through the last years of her life, Kathy exemplified grace and acceptance with humor, tolerance, and gratitude.

Kathy is survived by her parents, Frank and Fran, her sisters, Janet, Bev (Mike), Mary Jo, and her brother, Kevin (Shelley), along with her nieces, Mikala and Kristina (Levi), and her nephews, Ian (Frankie) and Aiden, and her beloved dog, Teddy.

The Jaderborg family would like to extend a special thank you to Ginny for organizing Kathy’s lawn care crew, recreating two wedding celebrations, sharing meals and sweets with Kathy and to all her lifelong friends for coming to visit and support Kathy.

In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions in Kathy’s name to: Bishop Sullivan Center Great Plains SPCA Mercy Focus on Haiti