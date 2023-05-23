  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

New Body20 fitness studio coming to Lenexa City Center

A new Body20 fitness studio is opening this summer at 16962 City Center Dr. in Lenexa. The franchise gym group uses short workouts supported by electro muscle stimulation. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

A new Body20 studio, based on a fitness program that focuses on “electro-muscle stimulation” and short workouts, is set to open soon at Lenexa’s City Center.

The new Body20 studio is located at 16962 City Center Dr., near Amazing Lash Studio, Pure Barre, Savoy Tea and Topcoat Nail Bar.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

