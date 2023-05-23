New Body20 fitness studio coming to Lenexa City Center

The new Body20 studio is located at 16962 City Center Dr., near Amazing Lash Studio, Pure Barre, Savoy Tea and Topcoat Nail Bar.

A new Body20 studio, based on a fitness program that focuses on “electro-muscle stimulation” and short workouts, is set to open soon at Lenexa’s City Center.

Studio owner Matt Jones said the Lenexa Body20 is on track to open for regular business by mid-June and is currently open only for demos as part of a pre-sale period.

Jones, who started going to Body20 sessions with his wife last year, said Body20 workouts are short and less frequent but can be equivalent to several hours of more traditional types of exercise.

Body20 focuses on private workouts

People can book one-on-one sessions with a trainer using a Body20 app.

Upon arrival, you get dressed in a spandex base layer, then a specialized vest Jones calls a “super suit,” which sends pulses to users’ muscles during the workout.

The electro-muscle stimulation technology was popularized in Europe, and can be used to repair or build muscle depending on a workout’s intensity.

Body20 emphasizes weekly workouts

Sessions average about $40 a pop depending on how frequently someone attends, plus the one-time cost of purchasing for $60 the spandex suit you wear during workouts.

People can purchase monthly memberships, with options ranging from weekly or twice weekly sessions.

Pre-sale packages can be purchased at a discounted price for the next few weeks, Jones said.

Lenexa owner has more growth plans

In all, there are about 20 Body20 locations across the U.S., but Jones said it’s growing in popularity.

Jones himself purchased the rights to three Body20 franchises with his, including the one coming soon to Lenexa.

He plans to open the other two on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro.

Additionally, he said the owner of the recently opened Prairie Village franchise is also looking to open more studios in Johnson County.

