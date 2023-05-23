  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Amy Jo Lutz

Amy Jo Lutz, passed away on April 29, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. She was the youngest daughter of Patricia and Thomas Lutz, born in Omaha, Nebraska.

Amy spent much of her early life in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1983, she earned a bachelor’s degree from National College in Rapid City, South Dakota. Over the next two decades, she traveled Europe and the Soviet Union, and spent several years working in the hospitality industry at various hotels in Omaha. She greeted and welcomed fans of teams traveling to Omaha to attend the College World Series – she was a “familiar” face that they appreciated.