Amy spent much of her early life in Omaha, Nebraska. After graduating from Cathedral High School in 1983, she earned a bachelor’s degree from National College in Rapid City, South Dakota. Over the next two decades, she traveled Europe and the Soviet Union, and spent several years working in the hospitality industry at various hotels in Omaha. She greeted and welcomed fans of teams traveling to Omaha to attend the College World Series – she was a “familiar” face that they appreciated.

Amy Jo Lutz, passed away on April 29, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. She was the youngest daughter of Patricia and Thomas Lutz, born in Omaha, Nebraska.

In 2002, Amy relocated to Overland Park, Kansas, to be closer to family. She worked a variety of jobs and enjoyed her most recent work as a Merchandising Service Associate at Lowe’s in Overland Park.

Amy was a kind-hearted, sweet soul who took great joy in spending time with her nieces and nephew.

She also loved family gatherings, was an avid reader of books and magazines, and enjoyed watching TV sitcoms from the 80’s – 90’s.

She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Dorris (Mitchell) niece Leah, brother Dan Lutz (Wendy), nephew Connor Lutz, nieces Madeline Beary (Brandon), Deidra Lutz, dearest friend Dwight Pruit, and many cousins, friends, and co-workers.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the ICU Unit at Advent Health Shawnee

Mission and Kansas City Hospice House, for their expert and compassionate care.

A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2023.