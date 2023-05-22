  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Working for Lenexa: Senior plans analyst knows the ins and outs of building projects and permits

Growing up in a small farm community in Wellsburg, Iowa, Lenexa Community Development Department Senior Plans Analyst Dave Byl learned a strong worth ethic by watching his dad, who was a factory worker, and teaming up with him to care for their small acreage.  

“It was the best thing that ever happened in my life,” Dave said. “The hard work, the sweat and just getting after it.”  