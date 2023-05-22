  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: A look inside the newly remodeled Billington Library

JCCC’s Billington Library provides a variety of services and resources online and in-person that support and strengthen student learning.

JCCC’s resource-equipped Billington Library can save the day (or the assignment). Our free online and in-person services set students up for success from start to finish.

The Library’s recent renovation make this space a centralized location on campus for students studying every main subject. Large, comfortable study spaces can accommodate group projects of all sizes, with Stacks Café, the snack and coffee bar, providing a brain boost when needed.