Updates from Johnson County Community College: A look inside the newly remodeled Billington Library

The Library’s recent renovation make this space a centralized location on campus for students studying every main subject. Large, comfortable study spaces can accommodate group projects of all sizes, with Stacks Café, the snack and coffee bar, providing a brain boost when needed.

JCCC’s resource-equipped Billington Library can save the day (or the assignment). Our free online and in-person services set students up for success from start to finish.

Our librarians have the answers

Writing an outline or beginning a research project can be overwhelming for students. With the help of our dedicated librarians, students receive assistance at every step of their assignment. A friendly and knowledgeable librarian can be found at the first-floor reference desk Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ready to answer questions.

Cavaliers studying off campus can take advantage of the handy Ask a Librarian chat feature available on the library website. Students looking for a fast response can check out frequently asked questions and tutorials and even text directly with a librarian.

Librarians can also direct students through our vast collection of textbooks and course material—over 400 in total! Students can supplement their assignments with access to more than 190 research databases, online newspapers including The Kansas City Star, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, plus 300 audiobooks.

Unlimited tutoring, on campus or online

If a student gets stuck on a paper, math problem or scientific concept, help is right around the corner at the Academic Resource Center (ARC), located on the first floor of the library. This one-stop shop provides students with free, unlimited tutoring in any credit class. Specialized tutors are available in reading, writing, math, science, foreign language and academic readiness.

Students can schedule a tutoring session over Zoom or meet up with their tutor in one of our new study spaces.

The ideal space for researching and collaborating

Our quiet, designated study spaces are ideal for students preparing for a major exam or wrapping up a group project. Each area has mobile whiteboards for keeping track of notes and plenty of divided space to minimize distractions.

If a student’s laptop isn’t working properly, they can check out a Chromebook, Microsoft Surface tablet or Windows laptop to use while on campus, or reserve a study space with computers.

And when students need to reenergize after a study session, Stacks Café has coffee, pastries, salads, snacks and sandwiches made fresh daily.

“Check out” Billington Library

Want to get a head start on your summer reading or plan a fun movie night? You’re in luck, JCCC’s Billington Library isn’t limited to students! Johnson County residents aged 16 and over can stop by the library during operating hours and get their own JCCC library card. Bring your proof of address and a photo ID, then enjoy access to the 55,000 books available to borrow plus 150,000 streaming videos and 5,000 DVDs.

Check out the library’s website for semester hours before giving us a visit.