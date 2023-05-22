  Kylie Graham  - Events

Pony rides and bouncy slides — See this year’s Turkey Creek Festival in pictures

Nine-year-old Kelsey Walter reacts to seeing her face painted by Sisters Act Face Painting at Saturday's Turkey Creek Festival in Merriam. Face painting was a popular activity with a steady line throughout the event. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

The annual Turkey Creek Festival was held Saturday, May 20, at Antioch Park in Merriam.

Children of all ages enjoyed a petting zoo, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, pony rides and more.