In a news release Friday, T.J. Tomasic, a spokesperson for Kansas City, Kan., police, said that officers were called to a house in the 2700 block of North 123rd Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday, May 17.

Kansas City, Kansas Police say a Shawnee woman and her mother were killed in a domestic violence shooting late last week.

That’s northwest of the Kansas Speedway and neighboring Legends complex.

“Once on scene, officers discovered three adult females outside with critical injuries,” Tomasic said. “Inside of the residence the suspect, an adult male, was located deceased.”

Two of those women later died from their injuries.

On Monday, police identified one of those women as Kristy C. Thow, 29, of Shawnee. Thow’s mother, Penny Smith, 50, who died at the hospital on Sunday, has been identified as the other woman killed.

The third woman injured in the shooting has since been released from an area hospital.

Police have not said how she is connected to any of the other victims or the suspect.

“The suspect, Christopher Smith, 51, a resident of the home and husband of victim Penny Smith, was pronounced deceased on scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” KCK Police Media Relations Specialist Nancy Chartrand said in a Monday news release.

A GoFundMe page started by a woman identifying herself as Thow’s aunt is attempting to raise money to go toward’s Thow’s daughter’s college fund.

“Kristy was a single mom. Raising [her daughter] and helping raise her sister’s children. She had a heart of gold and lived life to the fullest! She will be missed,” the GoFundMe reads.

The fundraiser summary also says Thow was “shot multiple times protecting the life of her sister and her mom … from a crazed domestic abuser.”

KCKPD’s Major Case Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

“Help is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing abuse by calling 911; the Rose Brooks Crisis Hotline, 816-861-6100; Friends of Yates, 913-321-0951; or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233,” Chartrand says.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.