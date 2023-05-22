  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Shawnee woman and her mother killed in KCK Shooting

Kansas City, Kansas Police say a Shawnee woman and her mother were killed in a domestic violence shooting late last week.

In a news release Friday, T.J. Tomasic, a spokesperson for Kansas City, Kan., police, said that officers were called to a house in the 2700 block of North 123rd Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday, May 17.