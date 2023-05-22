After lean pandemic years, Overland Park is drawing visitors again

Wilkinson presented an improving picture of the city’s hospitality industry to the city council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee last week.

Businesses connected to Overland Park tourism have begun to bounce back from some tough pandemic years, thanks in part to money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, said Warren Wilkinson, president and CEO of Visit Overland Park.

In particular, he pointed out that federal pandemic relief funds through the American Rescue Plan that the city spent on advertising in 2021 and 2022 resulted in hotel performance that approaches or in some cases exceeds 2019.

The ARPA funding in each year was $500,000.

That improvement is continuing this year as well, he said: “The first quarter is looking very, very strong.”

Visit OP’s advertising reached more people

Visit OP used COVID-19 relief dollars to make several changes in how it reaches potential tourists, Wilkinson told the committee.

For instance, it began using the media optimization company MBuy to track and effectively target where the advertising goes.

That resulted in a big increase in impressions – 77 million in 2022 compared with 30 million the previous year, he said. (An impression is an advertising term for when a user sees an ad.)

Impressions went up 157% while ad spending, which was $862,000 last year, increased just 8%, he said.

Visit Overland Park is the city’s official marketing organization and is funded mainly through guest tax and short-term rentals.

About 4.7M visitors came to OP last year

Hotel performance is also closing in on its pre-pandemic levels when it comes to occupancy and number of rooms sold, but exceeds it on average daily rate, according to Wilkinson’s charts.

However, all three performance measures appear to be sharply up so far this year.

Wilkinson stressed the overall financial return of the advertising: visitors who saw Visit OP’s ads spent about $262 per trip, which was an 11% improvement over the previous year.

Overland Park has also seen an increase in the number of visitors, he said.

The 4.7 million who came to the city last year was up 12% from 2021, and the $852.5 million they spent exceeds the $842.5 million spent in 2019.

Future sporting events could boost tourism more

For instance, the Professional Pickleball Association has agreed to move its tour from the County Club Plaza in Kansas City, Mo., to Overland Park.

That means about 1,250 professional and amateur players and 5,000 spectators will converge on Elite Tennis and Wellness at 143rd and Metcalf Avenue, with televised matches in August.

“Since we’re the most pickleball crazy city in the country it’s only fitting that Overland Park now hosts a professional pickleball tournament,” Wilkinson said.

Officials also recently conducted tours for members of USA Artistic Swimming at the Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center and have verbal commitments for events there in 2024, 2025 and 2026, he said.

Also, the professional Premier Lacrosse League plans to host a tournament during an open weekend at the Scheels soccer complex next year.

There are threats to OP’s hotel sector

Committee members heard the report and asked questions but no action was required.

Councilmember Fred Spears said he’d like to see more “one-of” visits from big national or international organizations that fill up the hotels but don’t necessarily come for repeat visits.

Wilkinson cautioned that there are still a few clouds on the horizon.

New hotel developments are happening in Kansas City, Kan., and Lenexa, while Overland Park hotel capacity has been dropping and is now down about 10% from January, 2021, he said.

“We have great facilities here, but there is an arms race going on across the country,” he said.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.