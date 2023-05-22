  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

After lean pandemic years, Overland Park is drawing visitors again

The Overland Park Sheraton off I-435, next to the Overland Park Convention Center. Hotel occupancy rates in the city are nearly back to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Visit OP. File photo.

Businesses connected to Overland Park tourism have begun to bounce back from some tough pandemic years, thanks in part to money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, said Warren Wilkinson, president and CEO of Visit Overland Park.

Wilkinson presented an improving picture of the city’s hospitality industry to the city council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee last week.