  Lucie Krisman  - History

‘Big Sonia’ Warshawski, Holocaust survivor and business icon, closes OP tailoring shop

Decades after taking over the shop after her husband's passing, 98-year-old Sonia Warshawski is calling it a career. Above, Warshawski holding a photo of her husband John, who she took over John's Tailoring from in 1989.

Sonia Warshawski, a Holocaust survivor and businesswoman often known as “Big Sonia,” is closing her Overland Park tailoring business.

Since 1989, customers at John’s Tailoring have been privy to all of Warshawski’s stories. One of the few Holocaust survivors to go public about her story — as told in award-winning documentary “Big Sonia” that shares her story of survival in concentration camps and death marches — Warshawski spent every day overseeing the shop, where she garnered a loyal customer following.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: ? THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1