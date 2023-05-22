🌤 Today’s forecast : Mostly sunny, then partly cloudy in the evening. High: 78. Low: 57.

🚨 One thing to know today

Two veteran members of the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees say they will not run for re-election this year.

Trustees Nancy Ingram and Greg Musil made the joint announcement in a press release last week.

““We independently came to the conclusion that it was the appropriate time to let others step up to serve on the Board and continue to move JCCC forward,” Musil and Ingram said in their statement. “We believe the College is well-positioned to continue to serve Johnson County generally and, most importantly, its students, in what is a dynamic and evolving higher education effort.”

Musil has served on the board since 2011 and Ingram since 2015.

They both cited a number of “key accomplishments” during their time on the board, including “adopting budgets that lowered the College’s tax rate in 5 of the past 6 years,” as well as supporting the addition of a mental health counselor on campus.

There are three seats on JCCC’s Board of Trustees up for re-election this November, including Ingram’s and Musil’s.

The board’s open format elections mean the top three vote-getters will win seats. So far, only one person has filed to run for the board, according to the Johnson County Election Office.

🗓 Public meetings Monday

Shawnee Mission Board of Education, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Merriam City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Shawnee City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top stories since Friday

📰 Other local news

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly shot down a proviso in the state budget bill allocating $250,000 for the Quindaro Ruins Archaeological Park in Kansas City, Kansas , historically an important stop on the Underground Railroad, after one of the site’s top supporters broke party lines to override Kelly’s veto of a transgender athlete ban. [KCUR]

, historically an important stop on the Underground Railroad, after one of the site’s top supporters broke party lines to override Kelly’s veto of a transgender athlete ban. [KCUR] A person of interest in a deadly March shooting in Topeka was arrested in Johnson County and found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop. [WIBW]

📸 A thousand words

Congratulations to the Class of 2023 at De Soto High. You did it! Photo via Twitter.