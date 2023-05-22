China Star, a Chinese food restaurant, is coming soon to central Lenexa.
A sign posted outside the building announces the restaurant is expected to open on June 1.
China Star coming to Lenexa’s busy I-435 corridor
- The restaurant will take over the old Hibachi Go space, which neighbors the Shack Breakfast & Lunch spot and the Casey’s General Store, at 9337 Harbinger St., near Renner Road where 95th Street becomes Prairie Star Parkway.
- The area is also home to a Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop, a Spin Pizza and Brewbakers Bar and Grill.
There have been other China Star restaurants in JoCo
- Other Chinese food restaurants around Johnson County and the KC metro area use or have used the name China Star, including one in Roeland Park that focuses on carryout and delivery.
- The Roeland Park China Star, located at 4988 Roe Ave., did not return the Post’s request for comment for this story, and it’s unclear if this newest China Star planned for Lenexa is connected to that one.
- Previously, a China Star Super Buffet was located near 95th and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, but it’s closed and the building was demolished.
Hibachi Go opened in Lenexa in 2018
- It served up sushi and a quicker take on Japanese steakhouse classics.
- Hibachi Go also served other Asian fare, like crab rangoon and noodle dishes.
- It has since closed, though exactly when isn’t clear.
