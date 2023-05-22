  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

New China Star eatery coming to Lenexa in busy I-435 area

China Star is coming to 9337 Harbinger St. in central Lenexa. It will neighbor the Shack brunch spot and the Casey's General Store.

China Star, a Chinese food restaurant, is coming soon to central Lenexa.

A sign posted outside the building announces the restaurant is expected to open on June 1.

