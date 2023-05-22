🍔 5 to Try: What are the best burgers in Johnson County?

And nothing says summer to our stomachs like the sizzle of hamburgers on the grill.

Memorial Day — for many, the traditional start to summer — is a week away.

That’s why this week’s 5 to Try asks readers for their recommendations for best burgers in Johnson County.

We’ve asked this before, but that was nearly two years ago. We want to update our list.

Your burger bests could be of the beef variety, of course. (This is “Cowtown,” after all.) But we also wan to hear about good veggie or bean burgers, too. Or maybe there’s another kind of meat — lamb? turkey? buffalo? — out there that we’re missing and need to know about.

As always, we prefer recommendations to locally owned establishments over chain restaurants and national brands.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

