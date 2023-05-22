  Staff Report  - 5 to Try

🍔 5 to Try: What are the best burgers in Johnson County?

Snack Shack burger

However you like your burger, we want your picks for where to find the best ones in Johnson County. File photo.

Memorial Day — for many, the traditional start to summer — is a week away.

And nothing says summer to our stomachs like the sizzle of hamburgers on the grill.