Pony rides and bouncy slides — See this year’s Turkey Creek Festival in pictures

The annual Turkey Creek Festival was held Saturday, May 20, at Antioch Park in Merriam.

Children of all ages enjoyed a petting zoo, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, pony rides and more.

Along with activities for the kids, the event included 10 food trucks, live music, arts and crafts vendors and fishing for the whole family.

The petting zoo, which featured goats, sheep, camels and more, was popular among children and grownups alike. Free food was offered to visitors to hand feed the animals.

While some children were hesitant 10-year-old Rowan Mannion explained, “The camels just use their lips to eat, so it doesn’t hurt at all.”

Breani Fuimaono brought her two-year-old daughter Nova Gray to the event after seeing it on advertised on Facebook. Nova’s favorite part was the pony rides.

“She (Nova) was upset we had to get off the horse, so now we’re right back in line,” Fuimaono said.

Here are some more images from the day: