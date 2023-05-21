Robert Fitch Banker

Bob was born on January 14, 1927 in Muskogee, OK to Willis Rothwell and Margaret Fitch Banker. After graduating from Muskogee Central High School in 1944, he entered a Navy officer training program and was assigned to active duty at Louisiana Polytechnic University in Ruston, LA and then Rice University in Houston, TX. Subsequently, he graduated from the University of Kansas receiving his BS degree in Civil Engineering and his Navy commission upon graduation. Bob was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity as his father had been. He was also a member of Sigma Tau and Tau Beta Pi engineering fraternities.

Following graduation, Bob began a 42-year career with Black and Veatch Consulting Engineers, and was a partner in the firm when he retired. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in 20 states and Canadian provinces. He was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church for 74 years, serving as a Deacon, Elder, choir member and in various other capacities. He was a member of the Board of Linwood Area Ministry Place (LAMP) in Kansas City. Bob belonged to the Downtown Optimist Club and the Salt and Pepper Club of Kansas City. Many of his fondest memories and his idea of “heaven on earth” were his days spent at his cabin at the Wauhillau Outing Club in Cherokee County, OK where he was a long-time member and president of the club in 1999-2000.

Bob developed some of his closest lifelong friendships through a singles group at Second Presbyterian Church, including his future wife, Nancy Reckewey, whom he married in 1955. They shared a love of their family, friends and travel over 62 years of marriage. Following Nancy’s death in 2017, Bob was especially grateful for the community of friends he made at Lakeview Village, and for the companionship of Ann Ford, who was a special person to him. He is survived by his daughter, Beth Banker of Kansas City, his son Bill Banker (Janet) of Overland Park, and his granddaughters, Cali and Lindsi Banker. Bob’s family will remember him as a man of integrity, commitment and reliability, gratitude and generosity.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Please refer to www.porterfuneralhome for servie details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to LAMP (in care of Heartland Presbytery), 3210 Michigan, KCMO 64109, or to a favorite charity.