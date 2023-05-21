  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Robert Fitch Banker

Lenexa, Kansas – Robert Fitch Banker (Bob), Lakeview Village, passed away peacefully on May 16, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on January 14, 1927 in Muskogee, OK to Willis Rothwell and Margaret Fitch Banker. After graduating from Muskogee Central High School in 1944, he entered a Navy officer training program and was assigned to active duty at Louisiana Polytechnic University in Ruston, LA and then Rice University in Houston, TX. Subsequently, he graduated from the University of Kansas receiving his BS degree in Civil Engineering and his Navy commission upon graduation. Bob was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity as his father had been. He was also a member of Sigma Tau and Tau Beta Pi engineering fraternities.