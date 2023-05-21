Growing up in Topeka, Mary delighted in making new friends and cherished her relationships. One of those relationships was Diane Ahl Galle, who was the daughter of her mother’s best friend. Growing up next door to each other, the two were together day and night and grew up like sisters. Mary was a part of Diane’s life from the very beginning, a relationship that continued as Diane married Jim Galle and gave birth to two daughters, Adrienne and Lauren. In fact, Mary was godmother to both girls and doted on them throughout their lives.

Leawood, Kansas – Mary Watson passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, at The Forum in Overland Park, Kansas. Born Mary Ann Huttanus to William and Faye Huttanus in Emporia, Kansas, Mary’s family moved to Topeka when she was young. Mary’s older brother Bill looked out for his sister and gave her sage advice throughout their lives. He gave her confidence to approach new situations, knowing that she was capable of great things.

Always up for an adventure, Mary pursued a career in the airline industry as a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines (TWA). Through her work, Mary traveled the world, flying out of Kansas City, JFK and St. Louis airports. A few of her favorite destinations included Europe, Egypt and Africa. Her final trip and retirement was July 2003.

Shortly after she started her career as a flight attendant, Mary met the love of her life, Fred Watson. He was a newly minted graduate of Washburn University with a bright future. After six short months of dating, the two married in November 1967, a union that would last more than 55 years. They traveled the world, golfed and entertained together, making friends wherever they went.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents (William and Faye Huttanus, brother (Bill Huttanus) and nephew (Mark Shaffer). She is survived by Fred Watson, her loving husband of 55 years. She is also survived by her nephew Arthur Shaffer (Linda), great nephew (Logan) and great nieces (Victoria and Zoey).

Services for Mary will be held on Monday, May 22 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas. Visitation will be at 11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to either City Union Mission or the TWA Museum at the following addresses: City Union Mission ,ATTN: Bookkeeper, 1100 East 11st Street, Kansas City, MO 64106 or the TWA Museum, ATTN: Pam Blaschum, President, 10 Richards Road, Kansas City, MO 64116.