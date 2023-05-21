  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mary Watson

Leawood, Kansas – Mary Watson passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023, at The Forum in Overland Park, Kansas. Born Mary Ann Huttanus to William and Faye Huttanus in Emporia, Kansas, Mary’s family moved to Topeka when she was young. Mary’s older brother Bill looked out for his sister and gave her sage advice throughout their lives. He gave her confidence to approach new situations, knowing that she was capable of great things.

Growing up in Topeka, Mary delighted in making new friends and cherished her relationships. One of those relationships was Diane Ahl Galle, who was the daughter of her mother’s best friend. Growing up next door to each other, the two were together day and night and grew up like sisters. Mary was a part of Diane’s life from the very beginning, a relationship that continued as Diane married Jim Galle and gave birth to two daughters, Adrienne and Lauren. In fact, Mary was godmother to both girls and doted on them throughout their lives.