Overland Park, Kansas – Lee Schuman of Overland Park, KS passed away May 18th, two weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

Graveside services will be 11 am, Tues., May 23, at Sheffield Cemetery, 6100 Wilson Rd, KCMO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Lee’s name to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research.

Lee was born June 1, 1923 in Kansas City, MO to the late Morris and Irene Schuman. He was the older brother to Arthur, Marvin and Jeanie.

Lee was a proud veteran of WWII; serving in the Army Air Corp. He was a friend of many, a wonderful, caring man and his family was his greatest joy.

A career salesman, Lee was a top amateur golfer for many years in Kansas City. After retirement, Lee worked for the City of Overland Park Golf Division.

In addition to his parents and brothers, he is preceded in death by his wife Josephine.

Lee leaves two sons, Loren (Susan) Schuman of Overland Park, KS and Cary (Leslie) Schuman of Manchester, MO. Four grandchildren Jennifer Bogart of Olathe, KS, Mark Schuman of Overland Park, KS, Brad Schuman of St. Louis, MO and Joey Schuman of Chicago, IL as well as four great grandchildren.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)