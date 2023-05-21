John Morgan

Born in Vermillion, South Dakota, to Ray Erland Morgan Sr. and Catherine Agnes Protzman, they moved to Rolla, Missouri, where John attended Rolla High School and pursued his undergraduate degree at the University of Missouri at Rolla. John graduated with a doctorate from Oklahoma State University and worked for Bayer Agriculture where he met his wife Susan Kay Kurtz with whom he had one daughter Katie.

Before his passing John requested that there be no services and instead celebrate his life at Conroy’s, located at 12924 State Line Rd. Leawood, KS. Drinks and appetizers available starting at 5pm on Saturday, June 3rd where we can share stories of John’s life. The family requests no donations or flowers be sent.